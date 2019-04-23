Impact Lab


April 23rd, 2019 at 11:50 am

Watch 10 Boston Dynamics’ robot dogs pull a truck in a slightly terrifying display of raw power

in: Automation,Robotics,Robots,Science & Technology News

C0A0F61C-890C-4E40-A5CD-E30602650460How many robot dogs does it take to pull a massive truck? Apparently 10. Boston Dynamics

  • Boston Dynamics is back with another bizarre video starring its animal-like robots.
  • The latest video features 10 of the dog-like “SpotMini” robots pulling a truck across the company’s parking lot.
  • Unlike some of the sillier videos from Boston Dynamics, this one demonstrates the raw power of the company’s robots.

The doglike robots from Boston Dynamics are back with another video, but this time the video is less about virality and more focused on demonstrating the machines’ raw power.

Behold, 10 robot dogs pulling a large truck:

Pretty intense, n0?

Don’t get too worried — these little guys aren’t coming to pull your house away anytime soon.

According to Boston Dynamics, the 10 “SpotMini” robot dogs were able to pull the Boston Dynamics truck “~1 degree uphill, truck in neutral.” That’s still quite a bit of pulling power from less than a dozen robot dogs, but they’re still a few degrees removed from robot-apocalypse territory.

Admittedly, images like these don’t help:

Check out the full video right here, courtesy of Boston Dynamics:

Via Business Insider

 

