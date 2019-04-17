Inventors in Germany have developed a bracelet aimed at combatting a fear of many clubbers — drink spiking.

Kim Eisenmann and Sven Häuser’s “Xantus” bracelet only needs a drop of liquid to be applied to tell if it contains traces of “date rape drugs” — substances put in a person’s drink to incapacitate them.

The band, which is already available at German healthcare shop dm-drogerie markt, is white and resembles the ribbon used to enter many clubs.

It has two green circles that turn blue if the wearer applies some of their drink and the result is positive for the drugs.

The bracelet also aims to deter potential offenders when they see someone wearing it as well as serving as a reminder to the wearer to be mindful of the crime.

Xantus was born from the personal experience of Eisenmann’s friend, a victim of drink spiking, who after attending a party was found injured in a park and could not remember anything.

Eisenmann, who attended the same party, decided to develop the bracelet with Häuser when they realised no such product was already available on the market.

According to the UK’s NHS website, every year hundreds of people are thought to be victims of drink spiking, where alcohol or drugs are added to someone’s drink without them knowing.

Many more incidents happen abroad or go unreported because of embarrassment or memory loss, according to the institution.

Drugs that have reportedly been used for drink spiking include gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) — both drugs with sedative and anaesthetic effects — tranquilisers including Valium (diazepam) and Rohypnol, as well as ketamine.

Substances like GHB are often colourless and tasteless and work fast causing dizziness and nausea, sometimes after just 10 minutes, according to non-profit Weisser Ring.

Their effects are similar to alcohol so it is often assumed the victim is drunk and most do not remember what happened.

Drink spiking is illegal in the UK, carrying a maximum 10 years in prison and if an assault, rape or robbery has also taken place, the sentence will be higher.

Via Euronews