Cryptocurrency received an endorsement from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel when he stated that wide-scale crypto adoption is “inevitable” at a FinTech meeting in his city earlier this week.

The chief of staff for former US President Barack Obama said that while he is no expert in crypto technology, he believes digital assets could help financially unstable countries with their economic recovery.

The politician thinks that “an alternative way of currency dealing with the debt markets is going to happen” at some point in the future.

“One day, somebody’s going to figure out—whether that’s Argentina, ten years from now, five years from now—how to use cryptocurrencies to stay alive when their [sic] facing a financial crisis, and then you’re going to find out that this moment has arrived,” Emanuel said of crypto adoption.

Countries like Venezuela have already turned to cryptocurrency in an attempt to circumvent US-led sanctions, attract investment and bring the country back from the brink of full-blown default.

Crypto Adoption: Cryptocurrency Here to Stay

Despite crypto being a highly volatile market, the Chicago mayor isn’t the only one that believes the currency is here to stay. In fact, some believe cryptocurrency could replace fiat currency as early as 2030.

Former IBM engineer Thomas Frey said at a recent event that “cryptocurrencies are going to displace roughly 25% of national currencies by 2030. They’re just much more efficient, the way they run.”

According to a recent survey led by researchers at the Neustar International Security Council, 80% of businesses are interested in using cryptocurrency for transactions. What’s more, 48% of the survey respondents said that the use of cryptocurrency could be a way for their businesses to generate income by delivering increased value.

Crypto Adoption: Big Companies Moving into the Space

A number of major companies have already begun creating their own cryptocurrencies, including Starbucks, Samsung, Square, Facebook, and IBM.

The most recent company to join the cryptocurrency movement is US multinational financial services giant Visa, which is on the lookout for project managers with blockchain and cryptocurrency knowledge to join their team.

