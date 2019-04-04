Courtesy Singapore Changi Airport

And it’s set to open the world’s largest indoor waterfall in just a few weeks.

It’s not very often that travelers actually look forward to arriving early to an airport for its amenities, but Singapore’s Changi Airport—with its rooftop swimming pool, 24-hour movie theater, and butterfly garden—has become that place.

So it’s no surprise that for a record-breaking seventh time in a row the global aviation hub has been crowned the world’s best airport in Skytrax’s annual 2019 World’s Best Airport Awards, revealed at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2019 in London on Wednesday.

Based on millions of passenger surveys, Skytrax ranks airports around the world on a yearly basis, essentially creating the “Who’s Who” of travel hubs.

This accolade comes weeks before Singapore’s beloved airport is set to unveil the highly anticipated Jewel Changi Airport on April 17, which will be home to the world’s largest indoor waterfall set in a lush forest valley and majestic rain vortex.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said, “To be voted the World’s Best Airport for the seventh consecutive year is a truly fabulous achievement for Changi Airport, and this award continues to underline the airport’s popularity with international air travellers. Changi Airport is very focussed on continually improving the customer’s airport experience and innovating with new product and service features. The opening of Jewel Changi Airport in April 2019 looks set to add another unique dimension to the experience for Changi Airport customers. Winning this award as the World’s Best Airport is a very clear recognition of the team effort amongst all staff at the airport who contribute to Changi Airport’s success.”

Other awards were given for achievements such as “World’s Cleanest Airport” which Tokyo’s Haneda Airport came up top and “World’s Best Airport Hotels” where Changi’s Crowne Plaza nabbed another win for Singapore.

The top 10 rankings for the World’s Best Airport Award in 2019:

1. Singapore Changi Airport

2. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

3. Incheon International Airport

4. Hamad International Airport (Doha)

5. Hong Kong International Airport

6. Central Japan International Airport

7. Munich Airport

8. London Heathrow Airport

9. Narita International Airport

10. Zurich Airport

Via Departures.com