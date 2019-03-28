Mm-kay

After their last experiment went pear-shaped, Flat Earth supporters have announced an expedition to the “outer edges of flat earth” in order to “shut this debate down” once and for all.

An extremely in-depth report in Forbes saw journalist Jim Dobson speak to “dozens” of believers, one of whom – Jay Decasby – is in talks to develop his own reality TV series about his theory.

Decasby is also throwing his weight behind plan to sail to Antarctica to prove flat earth.

“All we have to do is shut this debate down once and for all is to get the distance of the coast of Antarctica,” he told Forbes.

“It has been done by early sailors (before the UN was established and set up its Antarctic treaty essentially making it illegal for independent and private exploration of Antarctica) who managed to make 60k+ miles which irrefutably proves the flat earth model, but like all other mountains of evidence for flat earth this is not enough for ballers today.

“If we can get to the coast of Antarctica and sail all the way around it, we will get the distance that will prove it’s the outer edges of flat earth and refute entirely every single argument anyone can possibly try to pitch for the sun-worshipping cult of heliocentrism.”

Make sense? Didn’t think so.

Decasby continued: “They’ve made laws to not allow any kind of motorised equipment on the ice which would help us prove not only flat earth but what’s beyond the ice wall, but in reality, we don’t even need to get onto the ice to prove flat earth.

“The coast of Antarctica on the ball earth is no more than 14.5k miles. On a flat earth, it would be over 60k…we have evidence of 60k+ and none of 14.5.”

Decasby’s theory ties into a believe held by flat earthers that the UN Antarctic Treaty of 1961 doesn’t allow for private exploration of Antarctica.

This despite the fact that a bloke by the name of Colin O’Brady crossed Antarctica in 2018, in a solo, unaided, 54-day journey.

“If O’Brady had cell service and some kind of connection it would mean his coordinates would also be known and recorded,” Decasby argued.

“These coordinates have not been provided to the public. Is it because these coordinates do not exist? Or perhaps O’Brady didn’t actually take that route or accomplish his alleged mission in the claimed 54 days?”

For the record, O’Brady told Forbes that his GOS coordinates “were published publicly throughout the entire expedition in real time” and were accessible by any visitor to his website.

Now we just have to hope this experiment is captured through Decasby’s TV series so we can witness every, spectacular moment.

Via Triplem.com