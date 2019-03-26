Think cruise ships are big now? A cruise line has proposed a new ship that will carry 60,000 passengers and will be nearly one mile long.

Freedom Cruise Line International is proposing the largest vessel in maritime history. It will be 4,500 feet long, as wide as 2 1/2 football fields, and 350 feet high. The ship will be the first mobile City at Sea and carry the name Freedom Ship. The cost to build Freedom Ship? $11 Billion.

The 20+ story superstructure would contain condominium housing for 60,000, a hospital, schools, hotel, casino, duty free shopping, and commercial and office occupancies.

The commercial district aboard Freedom Ship will sustain a population of 100,000 people comprised of 40,000 residents, 20,000 full time crew, 30,000 daily visitors, and 10,000 overnight guests to the hotel and casino.

Freedom Ship would circumnavigate the globe every two years constantly visiting different countries and ports.

The top of the ship will have a landing strip for aircraft that will be able to support turboprop aircraft in the 38 to 40-passenger range.

While the idea for the project was unveiled several years ago, the company hopes to commence primary construction type operations within the year.

What would be the purpose of Freedom Ship. Their website has the following description of this massive vessel:

“The primary focus of the project is to create a community that offers unique life-style opportunities. Freedom Ship would be the world’s first mobile community. It would provide an international, cosmopolitan, full-spectrum, residential, commercial, and resort city that circles the globe once every three years.

It would offer a wide array of novel opportunities for business ownership, travel, and daily living. The ship is as large as it is, simply because that is the minimum size required to make the community economically self-sustaining and a desirable and attractive place to live.”

However, don’t get your hopes up for this monster cruise ship. The odds that Freedom Ship will actually be built are extremely low. Put it this way, you probably have a better chance of winning the lottery.

Via Cruise Fever