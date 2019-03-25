David Klein, the inventor of the Jelly Belly. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Jelly Belly’s inventor, David Klein, is getting into the cannabis business.

Klein recently launched a business called Spectrum Confections that makes jelly beans infused with cannabidiol, or CBD, the non-psychoactive component of marijuana.

While Jelly Belly is not connected to the venture, cannabis-infused candies are on the cusp of transforming the confectionary business.

The inventor of Jelly Belly has a trendy new jelly-bean creation.

David Klein, who invented Jelly Belly in 1976, recently launched a business called Spectrum Confections that makes jelly beans infused with cannabidiol, or CBD, the non-psychoactive component of marijuana.

The candy comes in 38 flavors, including roasted marshmallow, pina colada, and strawberry cheesecake, and each bean contains 10 milligrams of CBD.

“The jelly bean is perfect for the proper dosage” of CBD, Klein told Cannabis Aficionado.

The CBD-infused jelly beans are available in bulk on the Spectrum Confections website, though the candies were sold out as of Monday.

Klein has been involved in the candy business since the 1970s, selling the Jelly Belly trademark in 1980 to the jelly-bean maker Herman Goelitz Candy Co., which changed its name to the Jelly Belly Candy Co.

While Jelly Belly is not involved with Spectrum Confections, the candy industry is bracing for the impact of cannabis-infused foods and beverages.

CBD is seen as an especially ripe area for growth. A team of analysts at the investment bank Cowen recently estimated that the US market for CBD could skyrocket to $16 billion by 2025 from roughly $1 billion to $2 billion now.

Via Business Insider