“Everyone expects to hear the normal statistics and comments in events such as this one. However, DaVinci Institute’s panel members frequently have a different view and are often provocative. Our programs tend to be effective since our expert panel members study, research and even live in the future.

To us THE RISE OF THE FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR has already started but the strongest impact of this reality has yet to hit the U.S. market. Come and hear what our panelists have to say about this once in a millennium trend and how it will impact you regardless of your gender.

Discover how this change has already begun to cause radical changes in our governments, businesses, politics and personal lives. What was promised decades and decades ago to American females has now taken root and there’s no going back.”