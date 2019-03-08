Impact Lab


Subscribe Now to Our Free Email Newsletter
March 8th, 2019 at 12:39 pm

The future of pain management

in: Big Problems,Healthcare,Medicine,Science & Technology News

Pain h86f4ds

Access to painkilling medications that can’t cause addiction, abuse, and overdose would make life easier for prescribers and could save the lives of patients.

IL-Header-Communicating-with-the-Future

Development of such drugs has been slow-going, in part because scientists don’t completely know how chronic pain works. They believe the body has multiple pathways to chronic pain, and that means multiple targets for painkillers. But researchers don’t have proven ways to identify which pathway is causing the pain in each person.

50AF5E49-757D-42A1-B99E-B3F3BB4B6853

 

Via Futurism

 

Share This
SubscribeFacebookRedditStumbleUpon

IL-Header-Communicating-with-the-Future

Comments are closed.

Endangered Jobs square