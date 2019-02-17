The transportation data firm INRIX Research released on Tuesday its annual rankings of the most congested cities in the world.

The transportation data firm INRIX Research released on Tuesday its annual rankings of the most congested cities in the world.

The company measured the amount of time lost per capita in 2018 due to the difference between traffic at the busiest and least busy commuting times each day. Cities were ranked based on delays caused by congestion, adjusted for each city’s population.

Moscow was named the most congested city in the world for the second year in a row, and Europe had more cities in the top-20 than any other continent.

These are the most congested cities in the world.

20. Toronto, Canada

Hours lost in congestion: 164

19. Washington, DC, United States

Hours lost in congestion: 155

18. Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Hours lost in congestion: 202

17. Melbourne, Australia

Hours lost in congestion: 118

16. Paris, France

Hours lost in congestion: 237

15. Berlin, Germany

Hours lost in congestion: 154

14. Singapore, Singapore

Hours lost in congestion: 105

13. Sydney, Australia

Hours lost in congestion: 138

12. Izmir, Turkey

Hours lost in congestion: 154

11. Ankara, Turkey

Hours lost in congestion: 128

10. Rome, Italy

Hours lost in congestion: 254

9. Saint Petersburg, Russia

Hours lost in congestion: 200

8. Boston, United States

Hours lost in congestion: 164

7. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Hours lost in congestion: 199

6. London, United Kingdom

Hours lost in congestion: 227

5. Sao Paulo, Brazil

Hours lost in congestion: 154

4. Mexico City, Mexico

Hours lost in congestion: 218

3. Bogota, Colombia

Hours lost in congestion: 272

2. Istanbul, Turkey

Hours lost in congestion: 157

1. Moscow, Russia

Hours lost in congestion: 210

Via Business Insider