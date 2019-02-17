- The transportation data firm INRIX Research released on Tuesday its annual rankings of the most congested cities in the world.
The transportation data firm INRIX Research released on Tuesday its annual rankings of the most congested cities in the world.
The company measured the amount of time lost per capita in 2018 due to the difference between traffic at the busiest and least busy commuting times each day. Cities were ranked based on delays caused by congestion, adjusted for each city’s population.
Moscow was named the most congested city in the world for the second year in a row, and Europe had more cities in the top-20 than any other continent.
These are the most congested cities in the world.
20. Toronto, Canada
Hours lost in congestion: 164
19. Washington, DC, United States
Hours lost in congestion: 155
18. Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Hours lost in congestion: 202
17. Melbourne, Australia
Hours lost in congestion: 118
16. Paris, France
Hours lost in congestion: 237
15. Berlin, Germany
Hours lost in congestion: 154
14. Singapore, Singapore
Hours lost in congestion: 105
13. Sydney, Australia
Hours lost in congestion: 138
12. Izmir, Turkey
Hours lost in congestion: 154
11. Ankara, Turkey
Hours lost in congestion: 128
10. Rome, Italy
Hours lost in congestion: 254
9. Saint Petersburg, Russia
Hours lost in congestion: 200
8. Boston, United States
Hours lost in congestion: 164
7. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Hours lost in congestion: 199
6. London, United Kingdom
Hours lost in congestion: 227
5. Sao Paulo, Brazil
Hours lost in congestion: 154
4. Mexico City, Mexico
Hours lost in congestion: 218
3. Bogota, Colombia
Hours lost in congestion: 272
2. Istanbul, Turkey
Hours lost in congestion: 157
1. Moscow, Russia
Hours lost in congestion: 210
Via Business Insider