Turns out Willie Nelson wasn’t kidding when he and Merle Haggard sang “It’s All Going to Pot” in 2015.

In 2016, he launched Willie’s Reserve, his own brand of weed with it’s partner brand, Annie Edibles, featuring his wife, Annie Nelson’s artisanal chocolates and infused hard candies. Last year, they expanded the brand with a new product line dubbed SunGrown.

Now the couple has launched a new wellness brand, Willie’s Remedy, which focuses on non-intoxicating cannabidiol (CBD) oil. Their first product is CBD-infused coffee made from Annie Nelson’s personal recipe. After a soft launch last year, the coffee is now available for purchase online. When properly brewed, the coffee is said to deliver 5 mg of CBD oil per 8 oz cup. Your infused caffeine shots will not be cheap, an 8 oz bag of whole coffee beans retails for $36, but according to the press release, the oil comes from “only the cleanest American-sourced hemp.”

“Hemp production in America was stifled for so long, but it could now make all the difference for small independent farmers,” Nelson said in a press release about the new product line. “Hemp isn’t just good for our farmers and our economy, it’s good for our soil, our environment—and our health.”

The brand, which is aimed at “health-conscious consumers of all ages,” is developing more CBD oil products including gel caps, tea and topical.

Via Austin 360