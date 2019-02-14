Impact Lab


February 14th, 2019 at 1:29 pm

Generator that creates electricity from gravity could revolutionize renewable energy

A Dutch inventor has successfully created a contraption that generates electricity from gravity – and it could revolutionize the future of renewable energy.

Janjaap Ruijssenaars of Gravity Energy Ltd. recently finished the prototype of his gravity energy generator.

The generator works by unbalancing a weight so that gravitational energy becomes available as input to a piezo generator. This means that a gentle breeze is enough to generate the electricity.

In this video interview with Reuters, Ruijssenaars says that his generator could reach up to 93% energy efficiency.

The Amsterdam-based company was purchased by angel investor Jeroen van den Hamer, who said: “The high efficiency in comparison to existing sustainable methods such as wind turbines and solar panels caught our attention. This could be a game changer.”

Via Good News Network

