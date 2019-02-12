Terrell Davis, two-time Super Bowl champion talked to TheStreet about CBD and why he decided to partner with Defy.

Don’t know what CBD is?

“I was on anti-inflammatories for many years for not only pain and joint discomfort but for my migraines. And we all know that the long term effects of being on anti inflammatory medicine is not good. So what we want to do is sort of an all natural solution to the problems that has been in professional sports for a very long time. I myself personally understand the effects of it. I’ve been on CBD for well over a year now and I can tell you that my body feels great. I have no more inflammation in my body, my knee, and my joint pain is gone. My migraines, I haven’t taken migraine medicine for over a year,” said Davis when asked how CBD is going to help athletes.

Davis has partnered with Defy to launch a CBD-infused sports drink.

When asked about the opportunities that CBD offers investors, Defy CEO, Beau Wehrle replied, “In my mind, so I’m from the investment space. That’s been my whole entire background. And to me this is one of the biggest opportunities that we’ll see in our lifetime. Because we have an opportunity to go out and get real ground interaction in an area that is a new space.”

How can CBD disrupt the pharmaceutical sector?

“You know you’re already seeing the pharmaceutical industry wanting to get into it. You know out of all the big players in every space really, whether it’s food, drink, agriculture, pharmaceutical, biotech, everybody is on the sidelines and figuring out how they’re going to make their entry into the space,” replied Wehrle. How it’s going to disrupt the pharmaceutical space is just if you hear what TD said, this is a real solution to people who have a variety of different issues that they want to treat. That’s a healthy alternative. It doesn’t have negative side effects unlike a lot of pharmaceuticals do. So, people are seeking this out because it allows them an option that actually is going to benefit them and improve their lives instead of get them on you know a drug that might be actually detrimental at the same time and causing them poor health.

Via The Street