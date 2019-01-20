Apparently, the newest scientific discovery can possibly leave dentures and implants in the past, and make millions of people extremely happy.

These two methods for a missing tooth or teeth can lead to serious dental health issues, such as discomfort and irritations, difficulties to eat, and pain in the case of dentures, while implants can cause infections, nerve damage, injury or damage to the surrounding structures, and sinus problems.

According to Dentistry iQ:

“Despite being the preferred treatment for missing teeth today, dental implants can fail and have no ability to “remodel” with the surrounding jaw bone, which undergoes necessary and inevitable changes throughout a person’s life.”

PopularScience adds:

“Although dental implants are available, the healing process can take months on end, and implants that fail to align with the ever-growing jawbone tend to fall out. If only adult teeth could be regenerated, right? According to a study published in the latest Journal of Dental Research, a new tissue regeneration technique may allow people to simply regrow a new set of pearly whites.”

Undoubtedly, all these issues could be avoided with such a procedure for growing a new tooth in the location of the lost tooth.

Underground Health Reporter claims:

“This is a much-needed medical advancement, especially considering that by age 74—26% of adults have lost all of their permanent teeth.”

Dentistry iQ adds:

“A new technique pioneered at the Tissue Engineering, and Regenerative Medicine Laboratory of Dr. Jeremy Mao, Edward V. Zegarelli Professor of Dental Medicine, and a professor of biomedical engineering at Columbia University can orchestrate the body’s stem cells to migrate to three-dimensional scaffold that is infused with the growth factor. This can yield an anatomically correct tooth in as soon as nine weeks once implanted in the mouth.”

Moreover,

“Dental implants usually consist of a cone-shaped titanium screw with a roughened or smooth surface and are placed in the jaw bone. While implant surgery may be performed as an outpatient procedure, healing times vary widely, and successful implantation is a result of multiple visits to certified clinicians, including general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists.”

The technique of growing a new tooth will take about two months, and despite the fact that it will be less invasive, it can also be less expensive.

Dr. Jeremy Mao maintains:

“Key consideration in tooth regeneration is finding a cost-effective approach that can translate into therapies for patients who cannot afford or who are not suitable candidates for dental implants. Cell-homing-based tooth regeneration may provide a distinct pathway toward clinical translation.”

According to Columbia University Medical Center:

“Dr. Mao’s technique not only eliminates the need to grow teeth in a Petri dish, but it is the first to achieve regeneration of anatomically correct teeth by using the body’s own resources. Factor in the faster recovery time and the comparatively natural process of regrowth (as opposed to implantation), and you have a massively appealing dental treatment.”

Therefore, this university has already filed patent applications in regard to the technology and is trying to find associates to help its commercialization, while in the meantime, Dr. Mao is considering the best approach for applying this groundbreaking technique to cost-effective clinical therapies.

