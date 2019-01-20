Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. arguably has one of the most affordable lines of electric vehicle, but that all could change as a Chinese company just unveiled what is now dubbed as the “World’s Cheapest Electric Car.”

Great Wall Motors, an automotive company based in Baoding, China, pulled the veil on its cheapest electric vehicle called the ORA R1, which is being marketed with a price of $8,680 according to the company, Express reported.

“As a new market entrant, ORA R1 delivers an unprecedented experience to drivers,” general manager of the Ora line and vice president of Great Wall Motors, Ning Shuyong, said in a statement.

“ORA replaces the traditional sales, service, spare parts and surveys (4S) dealership-centered model that is common in China with a network consisting of ORA Home, experience centers and smart outlets in the central business districts of Chinese cities.”

“In addition, the big data cloud that is created as the result of the information collected from the ORA app, the ORA shopping site and the Tmall e-shop opens the way to the development of multiple scenarios for offline sales and services as well as new transportation services for both drivers and passengers.”

The car is being powered by a 33 kilowatt per hour battery pack that can drive for up to 194 miles (312 kilometers) on a single charge. However, the report stated that since this uses the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) range calculation, typically deemed not the most accurate, the ORA R1 can likely drive 150-miles on a single charge.

Waking up the vehicle is as easy as a simple greeting of “Hello, ORA” thanks to its artificial intelligence system, Mashable said. Its body is also said to be made out of 60% high-strength steel.

The car will come with a three-year or 120,000 kilometer (74,564 mile) guarantee for the entire vehicle while its components have an eight-year (93,205 miles) guarantee. So far Great Wall Motor is only selling the ORA R1 in China, but they’ve shown interest in bringing the cheapest electric car to other countries as well, Electrek reported.

Via Nextshark