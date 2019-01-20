When it comes to honesty in the workplace, some professions have a better reputation than others. For example, some people might question a doctor’s honesty or ethics when it comes to a diagnosis or blame the salesperson when a newly purchased used car breaks down after 20 miles on the road. That begs the question: what professions do American trust the most and the least today? Gallup delved into the issue and released an interesting poll about honesty and ethical standards in the workplace in late December. Once again, nurses are top of the honesty league and they have been there for 17 years in succession.

Medical professions in general garner high trust levels among the public and 84 percent of Americans rated the honesty and ethical standards of nurses as high or very high. Doctors and pharmacists also did well in the honesty league with 67 and 66 percent placing a high level of trust in each profession respectively. Despite controversy over police shootings and heavy-handed law enforcement, 54% of Americans still view police officers as being honest and ethical while 13% gave them a low rating. Members of Congress are rock bottom of the honesty table with 58% of the U.S. public saying they have low/very low levels of honesty and ethical standards. Car salespeople are also one of the least trusted professions in America today with only 8% of people viewing them as honest and ethical.

Via Forbes