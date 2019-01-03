By now the mainstream media has been flushed with headlines about bitcoin and it’s underlying technology, the blockchain, but how will they actually change society? Is this all about creating a new form of money or will industries from all areas be impacted and disrupted? As a matter of fact voting, energy management, ride sharing, insurance, education, and virtually every single industry is about to undergo a paradigm shift. Come discover the present and future world where decentralized currencies and systems dominate.

SPEAKER BIO:

Cameron Schorg, also known as “The Bitcoin Guy” to many, was recently named 1 of 15 “People to Watch in 2018” by the Des Moines Register. The last 6 years of his life have been devoted to evangelizing and harnessing the disruptive nature of Bitcoin and its underlying technology, the Blockchain. As a pioneer, he launched an exchange startup at the age of 16, organized grassroots movements at more than 75 Universities worldwide, and works with some of the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency companies. Schorg is regularly featured as a subject expert at FinTech industry events, educational seminars, media coverages, and frequently consults companies and individuals. His relentless devotion stems from the will to free us all from economic slavery, truly democratize the worlds markets, and push humanity into an age of abundance. This starts with Bitcoin.