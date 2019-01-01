1.) I’m addicted to great libraries! The Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading in Rio de Janeiro!

Futurist Thomas Frey: Over the past year I’ve posted tons of crazy photos. These are the ones that connected with people the most.

2.) Albert Einstein met Charlie Chaplin in 1931, Einstein said, “What I admire most about your art and its universality. You do not say a word, and yet the world understands you.” “It’s true,” replied Chaplin. “But your fame is even greater. The world admires you, when no one understands you at all!”

3.) Yes, a single wall mural can add acres to your apartment!

4.) I found the pot at the end of the rainbow!

5.) And suddenly the fence decided it was time to leave!

6.) Guangzhou Circle building in China has 33 floors tall, 910,000 sq ft, designed by Italian architect Joseph di Pasquale, completed in 2013!

7.) Some buses just mess with your head!

8.) I was invited to the never-ending dinner in the forest!

9.) This bonsai tree recently sold for ¥1,800,000 ($16,000)!

10.) One night in 1974, Stephen King and his wife Tabitha stayed in room 217 at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO. They were the only guests and that experience inspired “The Shining!”

