From 3D-printed buildings to hemp-panelled homes, a hi-tech green building revolution is under way across the globe.

An Australian company has revealed plans to roll out 3D-printed hemp homes, thanks to pioneering technology that could transform residential and commercial building.

Positioning itself at the forefront of Australia’s growing hemp industry, Perth-based bio-technology company Mirreco is pursuing a vision of a world where “the dire consequences of global-warming have been averted because we have seized the opportunity to act now”.

Mirreco has developed innovative, carbon-neutral hemp panels for residential and commercial building, which it says can be 3D-printed into floors, walls, and roofs.

The fast-growing plant is capable of absorbing large amounts of carbon dioxide, making it a particularly efficient and environmentally friendly building material.

The panels are “structurally sound, easy to produce, and provide superior thermal performance” to traditional building materials, the company claims.

“Just imagine living and working in buildings that are 3D-printed and available to move into in only a matter of weeks.“

Described as “Aussie ingenuity at its best”, the company recently released the concept for a sustainable hemp home, designed by Perth-based architectural firm Arcforms.

“The floors, walls and roof will all be made using hemp biomass, and the windows will incorporate cutting-edge technology that allows light to pass through glass where it is converted into electricity,” Mirreco says.

Via The New Daily