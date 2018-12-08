Another at-home fitness company is making its debut today. Mirror is coming out of stealth mode with the introduction of its eponymous device. It’s a mirror atop a 40-inch, 1080p vertical display that plays live or prerecorded fitness classes. The idea is that you can stand in front of the mirror, follow a trainer’s instructions that are displayed behind your reflection, and still see yourself working out. It’s in stark contrast to people having to prop their phones up to watch a class or working out in their living rooms because it’s where their TV is. The device costs $1,495. Yes, that’s right. It’s very expensive. With it, you get a heart rate monitor that straps across your chest and resistance bands. A monthly content subscription costs $39.

The device includes built-in speakers, so there’s no need to hook up external audio, although you can over Bluetooth. You can play your own music through Spotify Premium or rely on Mirror’s own music. The class will automatically load a playlist, but users can swap those out as they want. It also features a 5-megapixel built-in camera at the top with a privacy cover. This is only used if users pay for personal training sessions.

Mirror films its classes in its New York City-based studio, where during live classes, instructors can see who’s attending and specifically call them out by name. The company clearly wants to build some sort of camaraderie among students. Users can react to things during class with emoji, too. In addition to showing the trainer on-screen, Mirror displays users’ heart rates and calories burned, as well as their overall workout summary at the end of class.

The entire Mirror device is controlled through a companion iOS app; it’s not touch-enabled. With the app, users can select their classes and input any injuries or areas of focus they might have. The mirror will offer modifications for users with injuries while the app will build a schedule to help users focus on their body goals. Those modifications show up as a picture-in-picture window in the lower left-hand corner. Users can tell the app what additional accessories they have laying around, like weights, so the classes incorporate those. It weighs 70 pounds, so Mirror will send someone out to help mount it, although it also comes with a stand so users can prop it up against the wall. It goes on sale today.

I checked the device out a couple weeks ago in New York and was definitely intrigued. I currently work out at a regular gym where I take classes. Part of the reason I love this experience is because I can see myself working out in the mirror. I’m a complete mirror hog. While Peloton focuses on selling treadmills and bikes, I don’t usually require more than some free weights during my classes, so this seems like the right kind of workout solution for me. That said, you can find lots of free classes online. Sure, they won’t have the live instructor aspect or the nice reflection and pretty UI, but it’s a lot cheaper than what Mirror is selling. Still, I can see this fitting into people’s lives if they especially value fitness and are already used to paying top dollar for boutique classes.

Correction 9/6, 11:07 AM ET: This article originally said you could only play music through Spotify Premium, but you can also rely on Mirror’s own music.

Via The Verge