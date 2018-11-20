Sometimes the simplest little gadgets can be so cool, and that’s exactly the case with the DLAND RC-F03 Colorful LED Water Faucet Attachment. This little device screws into any standard tap in your sink and water flows through it normally. But here’s the cool part: it has different color LEDs inside that automatically turn on when water flows through it! Red means hot, blue means cold, and green means just right. 2-packs are only $9.99 right now on Amazon, so definitely check it out.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Made of ABS material with excellent corrosion resistance. Ideal for bathroom or kitchen, very fantastic and durable.

Easy to install, Helps children avoid scalding water. A device must have for every home.

This small device is suitable for most taps,When the water temperature is below 32 degrees, the light color is blue. When the water temperature is between 33 to 41 degrees, the right shows green. When the water temperature is between 42 to 45 degrees, it will display the red. When the water temperature is higher than 46 degrees, the light flashing red

3 Colors Changes Depending on the temperature for Kitchen and Bathroms. 2 PACK with Connectors

Note: If the LED water faucet lights up, it requires a certain water pressure. And it won’t light up if the water pressure is too low.

Via BGR