Researchers at Northwestern University found that our cells can kill themselves

Currently, this is triggered by disease itself or the artificial use of chemotherapy

Now, experts believe the ‘kill codes’ could be synthetically duplicated for use

Every cell in the human body contains a ‘kill code’ which can be triggered to cause its own self-destruction.

That’s the discovery made by researchers at Northwestern University, Illinois, who believe it could be utilised for the future fight against cancer.

Specifically, they predict malignant cells could be encouraged to ‘commit suicide’ without toxic chemicals pumped into the body – which currently turns them on.

And, in the process, it could mean an end to gruelling rounds of chemotherapy.

Currently, as soon as the cell’s inner bodyguards sense it is mutating into cancer, it self-activates the kill code to extinguish itself.

Embedded in ribonucleic acids, scientists estimate these evolved more than 800 million years ago in part to protect the body from diseases.

However, while they are already somewhat successful, they can’t always compete with aggressive tumours. Hence they they are artificially prompted with drugs.

But these could be even more powerful if synthetically duplicated – not least because they would benefit a patient without the side-effects of chemo.

