A private transportation company seeks to offer a new form of travel connecting Boston and New York in under an hour.

Boston-based Transcend Air Corporation is developing the Vy 400, a six-seat, vertical take-off and landing aircraft. “It takes off and lands straight up and down,” the company said of the aircraft’s design. “This means we don’t need runways and airports. We’re able to depart and arrive right in major city centers.”

The company says the prototype can travel more than 400 miles per hour – three times faster than traditional helicopters – cost less to operate and offers a quieter ride than a helicopter.

“The Vy will provide faster, more affordable door-to-door service than either helicopters or conventional airplanes, without the need for airports,” the company said in a statement.

“Transcend will deliver service right from major city centers, such as Manhattan and downtown Boston, using VTOL-ready landing pads.”

The company plans to launch commuter services between multiple North American cities in early 2024. Current planned services include: flights connecting New York City and Boston in as little as 36 minutes; Los Angeles and San Francisco in 55 minutes; and Montreal and Toronto in 25 minutes. Announced prices are comparable to commercial flights between cities: $283 to-and-from Boston; $315 for West Coast flights; and $325 for Canadian travel. Via Masslive