BOULDER – A new report from FlexJobs shows Millennials, Baby Boomers and other workers place a high value on job flexibility.

Based on responses from more than 3,000 workers in an August survey, the report revealed that work flexibility was very important to all groups.

“Although the generations are interested in work flexibility for different reasons, one thing is clear: they all place a high value on work flexibility, with particular emphasis on telecommuting options,” said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs.

“Another point that their responses made overwhelmingly evident is that working within the confines of a traditional office environment is not conducive to producing most employees’ best work.

“When people of all ages think they would be more productive working from home, employers really need to re-examine their antiquated notion that working 9-to-5 in an office is the best way to maximize results from their employees,” Sutton said.

Below are a few notable differences in attitudes between Millennials and older workers (defined as members of the Baby Boomer generation and the silent generation) regarding workplace and work flexibility issues:

Millennials prioritize the ability to travel, with 60% saying it’s one of the primary reasons they work, second only to paying for basic necessities (82%) and ahead of saving for retirement (55%) and paying off debt (50%).

Older workers say the primary reasons they work, behind paying for basic necessities (65%), are because they enjoy working (56%), to save for retirement (53%), to pay off debt (44%), and to travel (44%).

20% of Millennials identify as digital nomads vs. 9% of older workers who say the same.

78% of Millennials say they would be more loyal to an employer if they had flexible work options, while only 71% of older workers say the same thing.

70% of Millennials have left or considered leaving a job because it lacked flexible work options, while only about half of older workers report the same.

Millennials think the gender pay gap and gender inequality are more problematic than older workers, with 60% of Millennials saying it was a problem in today’s workplace vs. 53% of older workers saying it was a problem.

Work-life balance is more important to Millennials, with 83% ranking it as the most important factor in evaluating a job prospect, and 62% of older workers considering it a factor.

Millennials value company perks more than older workers (35% vs. 17%), and are more concerned with company culture (44% vs. 29%).

Older workers identified with computer & IT (14%) and medical & health (13%) as relevant career categories at higher rates than Millennials did (11% and 10%). Older workers also identify working in the education category (21%) more so than Millennials (14%).

Below are a few notable similarities in attitudes between Millennials and older workers regarding workplace and work flexibility issues:

Less than 10% in both groups say they choose the office as their preferred place to get important work done.

More than 60% in both groups think they would be more productive telecommuting.

Both rank telecommuting 100% of the time as their preferred type of flexible work arrangement, with 37% of millennials being interested in freelance work and 40% of older workers being open to a freelance option.

Only 9% in both demographics said they wouldn’t mind returning to the office after having telecommuted.

41% in both demographics said they didn’t think they should have to exchange anything (such as vacation time or salary) for the option to telecommute.

Roughly 65% of both groups have telecommuted in their job before.

40% of Millennials and 41% of older workers think the various generations work very well together in the workplace, and 8% of millennials and 6% of older workers said there was definitely tension.

A quarter of both groups identify as freelancers.

Roughly 10% in both groups say they suffer from chronic illness or health issues.

Both groups consider meaningful work a critical factor in accepting a job (55% and 57%).

18% of Millennials and 17% of older workers have been scammed at least one time looking for jobs online.

