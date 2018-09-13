I asked the smartest people I know for their tech predictions for the next 20 years (2018 – 2038). What are the breakthroughs we can expect on our countdown to the Singularity?

I compiled 50 predictions in a document distributed to my Abundance 360 and Abundance Digital communities. If you’d like a copy of all 50 predictions, you can download them here. For fun, and context, here’s a dozen of those predictions.

2018

Quantum Supremacy Achieved: The first demonstration of a quantum computation that can’t be simulated with classical supercomputers is announced.

2020

Flying car operations take off in a dozen cities in the world.

The 5G Network unleashes 10 – 100 Gigabit connection speeds for mobile phones around the world.

2022

Robots are commonplace in most middle-income homes, able to reliably read lips and recognize face, mouth and hand gestures.

All toys are “smart” with built-in machine learning.

2024

The first private human missions have launched for the surface of Mars.

The first “one cent per kilowatt-hour” deals for solar and wind are signed.

2026

Car ownership is dead and autonomous cars dominate our roadways.

100,000 people commute by VTOL each day in each of L.A., Tokyo, Sao Paulo and London.

2028

Solar and wind represent nearly 100% of new electricity generation.

Autonomous, electric vehicles account for half of all miles driven in large city centers.

2030

AI passes the Turing test, meaning it can match (and exceed) human intelligence in every area.

Humanity has achieved “Longevity Escape Velocity” for the wealthiest.

2032

Medical nanorobots demonstrated in humans are able to extend the immune system.

Avatar Robots become popular, allowing everyone the ability to “teleport” their consciousness to remote locations all over the world.

2034

Companies like Kernel have made significant, reliable connections between the human cortex and the Cloud.

Robots act as maids, butlers, nurses and nannies, and become full companions. They support extended elderly independence at home.

2036

Longevity treatments are routinely available and covered by life insurance policies, extending the average human lifespan 30 – 40 years.

2038

Everyday life is now unrecognizable – incredibly good and hyper VR and AI augment all parts of the world and every aspect of daily human life.

Via Futurism