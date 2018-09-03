Children will soon have their own ‘cute’ artificial intelligence-equipped robot toys and will pay more attention to the machines’ advice than guidance issued by their parents.

That’s the warning from futurologist Ian Pearson, who was speaking at an event by the tech firm Beko held at the IFA 2018 conference in Berlin. He said robots would be commonplace in our homes within the next 15 years. But parents will be concerned to hear that he believes they will have a greater influence on ‘educating and training’ children than their own parents.

Pearson has an illustrious history of accurate predictions, accurately forecasting the arrival of text messages and music subscription services way back in the digital dark ages of the early 1990s.

Robots will become commonplace in our homes in the coming decades ‘You see this sort of thing in Steven Spielberg’s film AI: a cute robotic teddy bear,’ he said. ‘Young children will have them in 10 to 15 years and form strong emotional bonds.’ He added: ”They might not listen to parents, but they might listen to a cute AI teddy bear.’

Pearson said a home robot will cost the same as a mid-range family car. He also predicted that augmented reality headsets would be commonplace in the coming decades. Known as AR, this tech overlays virtual objects on the real world and is one of Apple boss Tim Cook’s favourite innovations right now.

This prompted the Beko boss holding the event to say he was ‘worried about kids living as in a different world permanently’.

Via Metro.UK