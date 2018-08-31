Impact Lab


The numbers of hours Americans watch TV every day is incredibly different depending on your age

Television is still the media medium of choice amongst adults in the US, with Americans aged 18 or older watching an average of almost five hours a day, according to a Total Audience Report.

But as this chart from Statista, based on Nielsen data, shows, younger adults watch significantly less television than do older adults — Americans ages 18 through 34 watch a third of what adults aged 50 to 64 do.

That could be explained by members of older age groups having already entered retirement, therefore having more time to spare to watch television. But the more likely culprit is the younger generation’s tendency toward streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video instead of traditional network television.

Via Business Insider 

