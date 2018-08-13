Impact Lab


August 13th, 2018 at 11:55 am

What would U.S money look like, given the proper attention of an industrial designer

Bills so pretty you’d never spend them.

Industrial designer Andrey Avgust hails from Belarus, a country whose currency I admit I’ve never seen. But he’s seen our yankee dollars and recognizes that their design kind of stinks.

For fun Avgust gave U.S. bills a redesign, starting with the material: Polymer.

Then he took the design iconography of current American cash and reimagined it within a new window, flipping the orientation from landscape to portrait (except for one shot of the stubbornly horizontal White House):

He had a bit of fun with the anti-counterfeiting measures too, imagining what metameric (optically variable) inks would look like under a black light:

Of course, money this gorgeous would never work in America. If I owned something that pretty I’d want to keep it. The powers that be would prefer we spend. Via Core77

