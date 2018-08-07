This dexterous robot could put stunt doubles out of a job. Disney’s Imagineering Research and Development lab built a robotic stuntman that can perform daring flips 60 feet in the air. The robot uses a combination of lasers, accelerometers and gyroscopes to track and adjust its position in midair to mimic the actions of a real stuntman. Disney calls the technology “Stuntronics.”

Last year, Boston Dynamics showed off its own flipping robot called Atlas, which is designed to carry out search and rescue missions.

Disney’s humanoid stuntman started out as a much simpler robot called Stickman before it was transformed into the 90-pound humanoid. Disney has not said when we might be able to see these acrobatic bots acting on film.

Via CNBC