July 21st, 2018 at 10:18 am

All-electric flying car is clear for takeoff in the U.S. and Canada

in: Aviation,Electric Vehicles,Inventions

The future is shaping up to be a serious trade-off instead of the tech-powered paradise we were promised in the 1950s. Case in point: the year 2018 should be shot into the Sun to ensure complete and total disintegration, but in 2018 we’re also finally realizing our vision of flying cars. Yay?

“BlackFly” is the latest flying car with a flashy demo reel, and it certainly does look impressive. All-electric, operable without a pilot’s license (unless you’re in Canada), and, according to the press release, fully amphibious? Sign us up. Silicon Valley company Opener—funded by Google co-founder Larry Page—is producing the vehicle in the hopes of revolutionizing personal travel by allowing users to travel at over 60 miles per hour for 25 miles at a time, and all at the price point of an SUV.

The BlackFly still smacks of an extravagance rather than the next step in private transportation, and living in Los Angeles I wouldn’t trust anyone attempting to beat traffic in one of these, but hell yeah I want to try one out. I’m not going to let the future pass me by, no matter how sun-shootable it is.

 

