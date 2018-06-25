Celluveyor is an omnidirectional conveyor belt that can move objects freely in any direction. Following is a transcript of the video.

It consists of several small hexagonal cells driven by omnidirectional wheels.

The inventors were inspired by soccer-playing robots.

They decided to take the robots and put them upside down and use the wheels to move parcels around.

Objects can move freely in any direction.

Here’s how Celluveyor works.

The path for a parcel can be created using software on a tablet. The direction can be changed by pressing a single button.

If a cell breaks down it can be replaced in minutes.

The cells can be organized in multiple configurations.

Mario Huneke: Logistic requirements are changing so we always need new solutions. As e-commerce increases, we are seeing explosive growth and massive volumes. Currently, we tend to use fixed systems but often we require more flexibility. We need to be able to adjust to new demands and requirements.

It’s best used in smart warehouses, factories, and assembly lines.

It has been tested in real production environments. They are actively working with DHL.

The creators are planning further piloting before Celluveyor officially launches.

Will Celluveyor change the way we use conveyor belts?

Via Business Insider