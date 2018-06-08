Bitcoin’s Two Possible Outcomes According to this digital asset manager.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has thrown his weight behind Jack Dorsey’s hope that Bitcoin will emerge as the global currency of the internet.

The Twitter (TWTR, +3.02%) and Square CEO said last month that the internet is “going to have a native currency” and he hoped Bitcoin would be it.

“I buy into what Jack Dorsey says, not that I necessarily believe it’s going to happen, but because I want it to be that way, that is so pure thinking,” Woz told CNBC on Monday.

If the engineer’s choice of wording seems familiar, that’s because he has previously praised Bitcoin’s nature saying “it is mathematical, it is pure, it can’t be altered.”

That said, Woz said earlier this year that he has sold all but one of his bitcoins, as “I don’t want to become one of those people that watches it, watches it and cares about the number. I don’t want that kind of care in my life.”

Via Fortune