Looking for a new career? Check out the crypto industry.

It can feel like a new cryptocurrency is popping up every hour, and that’s because they basically are. There are more than 1,500 tradeable cryptocurrencies. In 2017 alone, there were between 2.9 and 5.8 million people using crypto wallets throughout the year, compared to 0.3 to 1.3 million in 2013. There’s a $320-billion-plus market cap across all cryptocurrencies today.

It’s safe to say, the crypto market is growing. While this growth has helped some people strike it rich, it’s also benefited the job market. Between December 2016 and December 2017, there was a 207 percent increase in job postings for Blockchain positions on Indeed.com.

While the term “crypto career” might bring to mind technology and engineering professionals, there are a variety of jobs within the field, ranging from full stack developers to compliance officers and community managers. If you’re interested in one of these crypto careers, it might be a good idea to move out west. Unsurprisingly, the tech-savvy state of California employs nearly 30 percent of the country’s crypto employees — the most of any state. Of course, if moving across the country is out of the picture, another 15 percent of crypto jobs in the U.S. are remote.

To learn more about crypto careers, check out CoinList’s infographic below.