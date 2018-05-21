We all know what happens when industrial revolutions come to town, right? Higher productivity as machines take over, coupled with job losses for the people whose jobs are now being done faster, more efficiently, and cheaper by machines.

At least, that’s one way of looking at it. But, as the following video from the WSJ makes clear, there’s another interpretation available for what will happen to the global workforce in light of the tidal wave of changes coming related to tech and AI.

As Manpower Chairman and CEO Jonas Prising puts it in the video, the story doesn’t have to be about technology destroying jobs. Instead, it can be about how technology can be harnessed to help employees do more, better. Or, as he actually puts it: “Human capital augmentation is what’s going to be the big story.”

Check out the full video for more insights from leaders, including Roland Berger CEO Charles-Édouard Bouée, Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar, Tyson Foods CEO Tom Hayes, and Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison.

Via The Vault