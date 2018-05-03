Pierpaolo Lazzarini envisions wayaland, a floating city made of modular pyramids that offers different living and entertainment facilities including hotels, shops, spas, gyms, bars and cinemas. completed with solar panels and water turbines for energy supply, the project aims to provide a new offshore living experience within a self-sustainable community.

The main waya pyramid comprises different modules that overlap on a floating 54 by 54-meter basement, offering a total surface of about 3000 m2. The basement includes a large entrance for boats and a reception, while the part of each module submerged underwater stores engines, equipment, additional energy sources and generators. dividing the height in ten different floors with a total surface of 6500 m2, the complete waya reaches a maximum height of 30 meters from the waterline.

Accordingly to the designer, 350.000 euros are required to build the first waya suite, a sum he plans to source from offering the possibility to pre-book available nights for 2022 at 1000 euros per night. Each investor will become a citizen of wayaland and will receive the waya passport (an invitation for 2022 inauguration).

each contributor will vote to decide where the first wayaland will be constructed.

The Waya Suite.

Waya interior.

the floating modules are anchored into position which can also be easily adjustable by maneuvering the lower mounted engines.

suite interior.

villa's garage.

the chassis is composed in part from fiberglass, carbon and steel, will be assembled piece by piece.

waya dual module.

technical drawing.

Via Design View