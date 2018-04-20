If you live in a US city, car-sharing services like Lyft and Uber might seem omnipresent. However, the ride-sharing economy still has a ways to go, at least according to consumer sentiment.

In a recent survey of more than 2,000 US adults, Statista found that 28.5% of people surveyed had booked a ride-sharing service within the past year. As this chart by Statisa shows, this was slightly above the 20% of people who said they’d used a traditional taxi service within the past 12 months. But perhaps most surprisingly, of all the shared-transport options available — including public transportation and bike-sharing — nearly 50% of people said they hadn’t used any type of shared mobility service within the past year at all.

Via Business Insider