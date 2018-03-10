How much money it takes to be “rich” varies from city to city.

About 20% of Americans are upper-income, or “rich,” meaning they earn at least two times the national median household income.

The amount of money it takes to be considered rich is largest in San Jose, California.

Everything in life is relative.

That phrase is especially true when looking at how much money it takes to be considered “rich” in different US cities.

While terms like “middle class” and “rich” are used broadly — and often incorrectly — they can be quantified using federal data.

About 20% of Americans are upper-income, or “rich,” according to the Pew Research Center. This group of earners makes at least two times the national median household income: $59,039 in 2016, according to the latest data from the US Census Bureau’s 2016 American Community Survey.

Nationally, the threshold for “rich” is $118,080, but that figure varies from city to city depending on the local median income.

To get a sense of how much you need to earn to be considered above-middle-class in different cities, Business Insider pulled census data for the largest metropolitan statistical areas. For clarity, we listed the largest city in the MSA (some include more than one).

Below, find out what it takes to be considered rich in the 42 largest metro areas in the US, plus what income is needed to be in the top 1% in those states.

Memphis, Tennessee: more than $99,618

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Tennessee: $308,834

• Median income in Memphis: $49,809

• Metro-area population: 1.3 million

Tampa, Florida: more than $102,230

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Tampa: $51,115

• Metro-area population: 3 million

Miami, Florida: more than $102,724

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Miami: $51,362

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million

Cleveland, Ohio: more than $104,262

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Ohio: $317,124

• Median income in Cleveland: $52,131

• Metro-area population: 2.1 million

Orlando, Florida: more than $104,770

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Orlando: $52,385

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million

Las Vegas, Nevada: more than $108,768

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Nevada: $311,977

• Median income in Las Vegas: $54,384

• Metro-area population: 2.2 million

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: more than $110,130

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Oklahoma: $324,935

• Median income in Oklahoma City: $55,065

• Metro-area population: 1.4 million

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: more than $112,126

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,343

• Median income in Pittsburgh: $56,063

• Metro-area population: 2.3 million

San Antonio, Texas: more than $112,210

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in San Antonio: $56,105

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million

Detroit, Michigan: more than $112,284

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Michigan: $306,740

• Median income in Detroit: $56,142

Indianapolis, Indiana: more than $113,500

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Indiana: $296,640

• Median income in Indianapolis: $56,750

• Metro-area population: 2.0 million

Jacksonville, Florida: more than $113,680

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Jacksonville: $56,840

• Metro-area population: 1.5 million

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: more than $116,058

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Wisconsin: $312,375

• Median income in Milwaukee: $58,029

• Metro-area population: 1.6 million

Phoenix, Arizona: more than $116,150

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Arizona: $309,100

• Median income in Phoenix: $58,075

• Metro-area population: 4.7 million

Riverside, California: more than $116,472

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in Riverside: $58,236

• Metro-area population: 4.5 million

St. Louis, Missouri: more than $119,560

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Missouri: $305,471

• Median income in St. Louis: $59,780

• Metro-area population: 2.8 million

Charlotte, North Carolina: more than $119,958

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in North Carolina: $327,544

• Median income in Charlotte: $59,979

• Metro-area population: 2.5 million

Nashville, Tennessee: more than $120,060

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Tennessee: $308,834

• Median income in Nashville: $60,030

• Metro-area population: 1.9 million

Cincinnati, Ohio: more than $120,520

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Ohio: $317,124

• Median income in Cincinnati: $60,260

• Metro-area population: 2.2 million

Columbus, Ohio: more than $120,588

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Ohio: $317,124

• Median income in Columbus: $60,294

• Metro-area population: 2.0 million

Kansas City, Missouri: more than $122,770

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Missouri: $351,497

• Median income in Kansas City: $61,385

• Metro-area population: 2.1 million

Houston, Texas: more than $123,416

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in Houston: $61,708

• Metro-area population: 6.8 million

Virginia Beach, Virginia: more than $123,610

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Virginia: $406,412

• Median income in Virginia Beach: $61,805

• Metro-area population: 1.7 million

Providence, Rhode Island: more than $123,896

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Rhode Island: $336,625

• Median income in Providence: $61,948

• Metro-area population: 1.6 million

Atlanta, Georgia: more than $125,226

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Georgia: $345,876

• Median income in Atlanta: $62,615

• Metro-area population: 5.8 million

Dallas, Texas: more than $127,624

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in Dallas: $63,812

• Metro-area population: 7.2 million

Sacramento, California: more than $128,104

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in Sacramento: $64,052

• Metro-area population: 2.3 million

Los Angeles, California: more than $131,900

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in Los Angeles: $65,950

• Metro-area population: 13.3 million

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: more than $131,992

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,347

• Median income in Philadelphia: $65,996

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million

Chicago, Illinois: more than $132,040

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Illinois: $416,319

• Median income in Chicago: $66,020

• Metro-area population: 9.5 million

Portland, Oregon: more than $137,352

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Oregon: $312,839

• Median income in Portland: $68,676

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million

San Diego, California: more than $141,648

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,773

• Median income in San Diego: $70,824

• Metro-area population: 3.3 million

Austin, Texas: more than $142,000

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in Austin: $71,000

• Metro-area population: 2.1 million

New York City: more than $143,794

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in New York: $517,557

• Median income in New York City: $71,897

• Metro-area population: 20.2 million

Denver, Colorado: more than $143,852

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Colorado: $410,716

• Median income in Denver: $71,926

• Metro-area population: 2.9 million

Minneapolis, Minnesota: more than $146,462

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Minnesota: $411,022

• Median income in Minneapolis: $73,231

• Metro-area population: 3.6 million

Seattle, Washington: more than $157,224

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Washington: $387,854

• Median income in Seattle: $78,612

• Metro-area population: 3.8 million

Boston, Massachusetts: more than $164,760

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Massachusetts: $539,055

• Median income in Boston: $82,380

• Metro-area population: 4.8 million

Washington, DC: more than $191,686

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Washington, DC: $544,719

• Median income in DC: $95,843

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million

San Francisco, California: more than $193,354

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in San Francisco: $96,677

• Metro-area population: 4.7 million

San Jose, California: More than $220,080

• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453

• Median income in San Jose: $110,040

• Metro-area population: 2 million