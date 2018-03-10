How much money it takes to be “rich” varies from city to city.
About 20% of Americans are upper-income, or “rich,” meaning they earn at least two times the national median household income.
The amount of money it takes to be considered rich is largest in San Jose, California.
Everything in life is relative.
That phrase is especially true when looking at how much money it takes to be considered “rich” in different US cities.
While terms like “middle class” and “rich” are used broadly — and often incorrectly — they can be quantified using federal data.
About 20% of Americans are upper-income, or “rich,” according to the Pew Research Center. This group of earners makes at least two times the national median household income: $59,039 in 2016, according to the latest data from the US Census Bureau’s 2016 American Community Survey.
Nationally, the threshold for “rich” is $118,080, but that figure varies from city to city depending on the local median income.
To get a sense of how much you need to earn to be considered above-middle-class in different cities, Business Insider pulled census data for the largest metropolitan statistical areas. For clarity, we listed the largest city in the MSA (some include more than one).
Below, find out what it takes to be considered rich in the 42 largest metro areas in the US, plus what income is needed to be in the top 1% in those states.
Memphis, Tennessee: more than $99,618
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Tennessee: $308,834
• Median income in Memphis: $49,809
• Metro-area population: 1.3 million
Tampa, Florida: more than $102,230
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410
• Median income in Tampa: $51,115
• Metro-area population: 3 million
Miami, Florida: more than $102,724
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410
• Median income in Miami: $51,362
• Metro-area population: 6.1 million
Cleveland, Ohio: more than $104,262
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Ohio: $317,124
• Median income in Cleveland: $52,131
• Metro-area population: 2.1 million
Orlando, Florida: more than $104,770
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410
• Median income in Orlando: $52,385
• Metro-area population: 2.4 million
Las Vegas, Nevada: more than $108,768
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Nevada: $311,977
• Median income in Las Vegas: $54,384
• Metro-area population: 2.2 million
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: more than $110,130
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Oklahoma: $324,935
• Median income in Oklahoma City: $55,065
• Metro-area population: 1.4 million
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: more than $112,126
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,343
• Median income in Pittsburgh: $56,063
• Metro-area population: 2.3 million
San Antonio, Texas: more than $112,210
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507
• Median income in San Antonio: $56,105
• Metro-area population: 2.4 million
Detroit, Michigan: more than $112,284
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Michigan: $306,740
• Median income in Detroit: $56,142
Indianapolis, Indiana: more than $113,500
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Indiana: $296,640
• Median income in Indianapolis: $56,750
• Metro-area population: 2.0 million
Jacksonville, Florida: more than $113,680
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410
• Median income in Jacksonville: $56,840
• Metro-area population: 1.5 million
Milwaukee, Wisconsin: more than $116,058
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Wisconsin: $312,375
• Median income in Milwaukee: $58,029
• Metro-area population: 1.6 million
Phoenix, Arizona: more than $116,150
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Arizona: $309,100
• Median income in Phoenix: $58,075
• Metro-area population: 4.7 million
Riverside, California: more than $116,472
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in Riverside: $58,236
• Metro-area population: 4.5 million
St. Louis, Missouri: more than $119,560
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Missouri: $305,471
• Median income in St. Louis: $59,780
• Metro-area population: 2.8 million
Charlotte, North Carolina: more than $119,958
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in North Carolina: $327,544
• Median income in Charlotte: $59,979
• Metro-area population: 2.5 million
Nashville, Tennessee: more than $120,060
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Tennessee: $308,834
• Median income in Nashville: $60,030
• Metro-area population: 1.9 million
Cincinnati, Ohio: more than $120,520
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Ohio: $317,124
• Median income in Cincinnati: $60,260
• Metro-area population: 2.2 million
Columbus, Ohio: more than $120,588
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Ohio: $317,124
• Median income in Columbus: $60,294
• Metro-area population: 2.0 million
Kansas City, Missouri: more than $122,770
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Missouri: $351,497
• Median income in Kansas City: $61,385
• Metro-area population: 2.1 million
Houston, Texas: more than $123,416
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507
• Median income in Houston: $61,708
• Metro-area population: 6.8 million
Virginia Beach, Virginia: more than $123,610
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Virginia: $406,412
• Median income in Virginia Beach: $61,805
• Metro-area population: 1.7 million
Providence, Rhode Island: more than $123,896
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Rhode Island: $336,625
• Median income in Providence: $61,948
• Metro-area population: 1.6 million
Atlanta, Georgia: more than $125,226
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Georgia: $345,876
• Median income in Atlanta: $62,615
• Metro-area population: 5.8 million
Dallas, Texas: more than $127,624
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507
• Median income in Dallas: $63,812
• Metro-area population: 7.2 million
Sacramento, California: more than $128,104
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in Sacramento: $64,052
• Metro-area population: 2.3 million
Los Angeles, California: more than $131,900
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in Los Angeles: $65,950
• Metro-area population: 13.3 million
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: more than $131,992
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,347
• Median income in Philadelphia: $65,996
• Metro-area population: 6.1 million
Chicago, Illinois: more than $132,040
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Illinois: $416,319
• Median income in Chicago: $66,020
• Metro-area population: 9.5 million
Portland, Oregon: more than $137,352
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Oregon: $312,839
• Median income in Portland: $68,676
• Metro-area population: 2.4 million
San Diego, California: more than $141,648
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,773
• Median income in San Diego: $70,824
• Metro-area population: 3.3 million
Austin, Texas: more than $142,000
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507
• Median income in Austin: $71,000
• Metro-area population: 2.1 million
New York City: more than $143,794
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in New York: $517,557
• Median income in New York City: $71,897
• Metro-area population: 20.2 million
Denver, Colorado: more than $143,852
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Colorado: $410,716
• Median income in Denver: $71,926
• Metro-area population: 2.9 million
Minneapolis, Minnesota: more than $146,462
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Minnesota: $411,022
• Median income in Minneapolis: $73,231
• Metro-area population: 3.6 million
Seattle, Washington: more than $157,224
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Washington: $387,854
• Median income in Seattle: $78,612
• Metro-area population: 3.8 million
Boston, Massachusetts: more than $164,760
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Massachusetts: $539,055
• Median income in Boston: $82,380
• Metro-area population: 4.8 million
Washington, DC: more than $191,686
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Washington, DC: $544,719
• Median income in DC: $95,843
• Metro-area population: 6.1 million
San Francisco, California: more than $193,354
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in San Francisco: $96,677
• Metro-area population: 4.7 million
San Jose, California: More than $220,080
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453
• Median income in San Jose: $110,040
• Metro-area population: 2 million