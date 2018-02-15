Air Ticket Arena is a UK-based start-up that launched in February.

It lets you bid on unsold airplane tickets up to two weeks before the departure date.

If, like 24 per cent of Britons, you are a chronic procrastinator – we may have found the perfect travel app for you.

Air Ticket Arena is a new UK-based start-up which launched on February 1 and gives you the opportunity to bid for last-minute plane tickets.

All you need to do is download the app and register. Once your account is verified then you can choose your destination and return date and the number of tickets you would like to bid on.

You can make a bid up to two weeks before the flight departs and up to the day of departure.

Once your preferences are selected, you can place your bid on how much money you are willing to pay for the flight.

One to two days before the flight departs, the airline will see how many unsold seats they have and will automatically book you on the flight if you have bid the same price or higher than the minimum price they are willing to accept for the seat.

