Weed and yoga might just be a match made in heaven. But despite pot’s legal status in Denver, “ganja yoga” isn’t permitted. Well, unless you get stoned yourself and then go to a yoga class. But maybe there’s another option on the way…

Owners of the Utopia All Natural Wellness Spa and Lounge submitted a social consumption application on Wednesday to the city of Denver in hopes of becoming the first “fully licensed, state-legal cannabis spa.” Which means you’ll be able to get baked and relax on the premises.

If approved, Utopia will offer patrons “cannabis infused massages, ganja yoga, and other cannabis-friendly activities to patrons 21 and older, as well as meditation coaching, educational seminars, and patient support and networking groups,” according to a press release.

Additionally, the space will also be used for “cannabis-friendly cooking classes, corporate retreats [cc: Pete Cashmore?], and other private functions.” Though the spa will have areas where adults can consume cannabis, don’t expect to buy any cannabis or cannabis-infused products on the premises.

While cannabis is legal in some form in Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maine, Washington D.C., and soon Vermont, consumption of cannabis outside of the comfort of your home is not allowed in most regions, excluding a few public ordinances.

But back in 2016, voters in the city of Denver passed ballot initiative 300, which let certain businesses apply for a permit that would allow safe cannabis consumption on the premises. After the ballot passed, state licensing officials decided not to allow businesses with liquor licenses to obtain a permit for cannabis use on the premises. Sorry, there will be no weed bars in Denver.

As legalization continues and new states start to figure out their pot laws, expect to see more businesses and municipalities setting up systems for safe consumption. Once again, Denver is setting the pace.

Via Mashable