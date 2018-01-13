Nokia’s newest health product is a new take on an already-done product.

The Finnish company just announced a gadget at CES called Nokia Sleep, which is described as an “advanced sensor” built into a mattress pad. The mattress pad, which is Wi-Fi connected, slides under your mattress and is supposed to record your sleep patterns. That data is then synced to Nokia’s Health Mate app, where it’s analyzed and contributes to a “sleep score.” In addition to monitoring sleep cycles, Nokia says the sleep sensor will also track snoring patterns.

Smart home nerds will dig this: Nokia Sleep also integrates with IFTTT, an automation app, so you can set up triggers tied to your sleep habits. You can, for example, set it up so that your lights go off and the temperature goes down in the room once you go to sleep, or to open the blinds when you wake up (provided the lights, thermostat, and blinds in your home are all connected to Wi-Fi).

The Nokia Sleep sensor is expected to ship in the first quarter of this year, and will cost $99.95.

Nokia also said that its Health Mate app will now work with Amazon’s Alexa, meaning you can shout at your Alexa-enabled product to get an update on your health progress from the Health Mate app.

Nokia Sleep is the first sleep-tracking pad that Nokia has made, although Withings (which was acquired by Nokia in 2016) made an ill-fated sleep product called the Aura back in 2014, which included a mattress pad and a glowing oval light that went on your nightstand and played soothing sounds. And one of the wrist-based activity trackers Nokia sells, the Go (formerly the Withings Go) is supposed to be worn 24/7 and tracks sleep as well.

Consumer sleep trackers, though, aren’t always the most accurate, with some studies showing that they are “unable to accurately discriminate stages of sleep” and “have poor accuracy in detecting wake after sleep onset.” And connected mattress pads can be prone to false readings: if a bed partner or pet moves on the bed, for example, it could register as movement on the part of the main user.

Nokia says that the Nokia Sleep is designed to be positioned on the side of the bed, at chest level, “so it is able to distinguish one’s movements and more importantly vital signs (heart and respiratory rates) from the partner’s.” The company also says it’s trained the sleep pad’s algorithms against clinical data from polysomnography tests.

Via The Verge