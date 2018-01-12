Autonomous driverless stores are here. The world’s first self-driving store will premiere at CES at 9am Jan 9, 2018. Fresh broccoli anyone?

The automated driverless future is fast approaching. As it does, we should expect to see an abundance of disruption as well as novel ideas on our streets and in our driveways.

According to the Robomarts website:

“Groceries are soon to be a $1 trillion business worldwide, and perishables like fresh produce make up around 60% of all groceries sold, however according to Kantar Worldpanel just a tiny fraction of that – less than 5% – has moved online. This is because having humans pick and deliver groceries is prohibitively expensive for retailers, and because consumers don’t trust someone else picking produce for them. So we’re building a fleet of on-demand, self-driving stores that we’ll license to retailers to power the most affordable on-demand delivery services across the world.”

STATE-OF-THE-ART-TECHNOLOGY

State-of-the-art, patent pending technology to enable fully autonomous grocery shopping

Completely autonomous, level 5, self driving vehicles that require no safety driver

Fully electric vehicles that are incredibly environmentally friendly and leave a green footprint

Equipped with the latest cutting edge technology to access completely wireless EV charging

FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Retailers would have access to our state-of-the-art autonomous fleet management system that manages orders, routing, restocking and teleoperations. Although this system will be automated, they would have the ability to manually communicate with customers, store staff and law enforcement via teleoperations if required, and access real-time sales data and analytics.

“THE FUTURE WILL BE AUTONOMOUS AND DRIVERLESS. FUTURE GENERATIONS WILL LOOK BACK AND WONDER AT ALL THAT TIME WASTED DRIVING.”

- GRAY SCOTT

This is just the first of many disruptive autonomous driverless innovations. The future of autonomous driverless innovations may include:

Clothing Stores

Showers

Bathrooms

Brothels (sexbots)

VR stations

Offices

Micro Coffee Shops

Micro Resturants

Spa (massage or facials on your way to the office)

Dating pods

Dog grooming pods

Micro Hotel rooms

What do you think about driverless stores?

Who you use a driverless store or sleep in a driverless hotel room?

Via Gray Scott