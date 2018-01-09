Sometimes you just want a robot to bring you an ice cold beverage. Or vacuum your house. Or put away all that random shit you left on the floor following an all-night bender precipitated by the realization that you just dropped several thousand dollars on a robot.

But surely, you wonder, such unparalleled and futurist luxury is reserved for likes of George and Jane — not you or I, folding our laundry by hand like non-robot having chumps. But as the CES convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, made oh so clear this year, that is where you would be wrong.

Say hello to Aeolus, an in-home robot designed to be your “personal helping hand.” The bot, designed and built by a company with offices in San Francisco and Taipei City, differs from the Roombas and CLOis of the world in numerous important details, the most obvious being its arms.

Capable of being fitted with various “grippers,” the arms can be adjusted for different tasks. Do you want Aeolus to use your vacuum for some tidying up? Or maybe you want the robot to pick up a glass and bring it to your buddy across the room, or pinch some clothes off the ground? Aeolus has appendages for all of that. One day soon, we were promised, it will be able operate your microwave and dishwasher as well.

“It’s the human’s assistant,” explained company founder and CEO Alexander Huang.

But Aeolus is about more than enabling laziness. Huang told us he truly believes it will be able to help the disabled and the elderly with household chores. When asked what excited him most about the robot, it was this aspect that he focused in on.

“I’m really helping people. I’m so happy about it.”

So, how can you get one of these non-gendered bad boys in your home? The first part of that equation involves waiting, and the second involves a decent chunk of cash. A spokesperson told Mashable they hope to have the robot on the market by the end of 2018. It will cost roughly the equivalent of a family vacation to Europe.

When pressed for a little more specificity (after all, we don’t all have families and not everyone does European vacays in the same style), the spokesperson informed us that Aeolus would likely end up costing a few thousand dollars.

Hey, what’s a few grand in the scheme of things if it means having a real life Rosie puttering around your house? The team behind the Aeolus clearly believes you’ll feel just excited about their creation as they do. And if not? Well, maybe you can ask the bot to return itself.

Via Mashable