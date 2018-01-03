Unique and powerful methods designed for investors, advisors, planners, and strategists.

To be an influential and effective leader, strategist, or investor, you first have to think like a futurist. The forces of technology-driven- change are sweeping across every industry, disrupting cities, businesses, products, and professions. Advisors, investors, planners, and strategists can no longer make decisions by projecting current trends forward.

Thinking about the future is hard. It works muscles in your brain that rarely get exercised.

The DaVinci Institute helps you by teaching techniques such as, situational futuring, environmental scanning, backcasting, peak “X”, A world without…, wildcards, and unintended consequences and then experientially applying these to value chains, market dynamics, competitive advantages, utility maps, revenues, costs, returns, strategic canvasses and long-term plans.

You will not only be able to proactively study and plan for the future, but also use these tools to create it! Traditionally, future-studies have been regarded as a theoretical discipline, but this course will show you the science behind insightful techniques blended with the best strategic thinking to get you out in front of the future.

In this course you will learn:

Today’s top catalytic and disruptive innovations shaping our global futures

Techniques for predicting any technology’s future and the consequences

How and when to use each technique

Practice using these techniques to shape your investments, services, plans, and strategies

Wildcard and unintended consequences techniques to avoid/prepare for catastrophic risk

Implications to your investment portfolio, value chains, competitive advantages, market dynamics, utility maps, channels, business models, products, services, and margins

What trends predict tipping points and cycle peaks

Memorable communications ideas for making a compelling case for your decisions and advice

Who Should Attend

Like never before in history, organizations are under intense pressure to absorb innovation at faster rates, while entire industries are being disrupted by technological change. Strategy isn’t dead, but it must adapt. Today, to be a strategist, first you must become a futurist. With the right mindsets and techniques, we have blended the best of futurism and strategy to create a new discipline—Strategic Futurism. Attendees who make long-term investments for cities, businesses, or investors will outperform their peers. Attendees who profit the most are:

Strategists

Fund managers

Advisors

VCs

Angel groups

Family Offices

Board of Directors

City planners

Policy makers

NOTE – Training your leadership teams as a unit improves collaboration and relationships as well as creates a common vocabulary, knowledge, and skillset to empower your organization to get out in front of the future. Contact Micale Medina at (303) 666-4133 or micale@davinciinstitute.com to arrange the logistics for your own Strategic Futurism workshop!

Pre-Course Materials

Those who attend will be asked to read the following two books prior to class:

“The Inevitable: Understanding the 12 Technological Forces That Will Shape Our Future” by Kevin Kelly

“Epiphany Z: Eight Radical Visions for Transforming Your Future” by Thomas Frey

(Complementary with registration)

Instructors

Michael Cushman

Michael Cushman is the Director of Vizionarium, the consulting practice at the DaVinci Institute, and has been a Sr. Fellow for more than a 15 years. Michael’s career focused on strategic formulation and execution within high-tech industries over several decades, from the Fortune 500 to multiple software startups, as a consultant and as an executive, on three continents. Michael has designed consulting methodologies for more than a half-dozen firms. He has won several product-of- the-year awards and holds patents in learning.

Thomas Frey

Since founding DaVinci Institute in 1997, Thomas Frey has built an enormous following around the world based on his ability to develop accurate visions of the future and describe the opportunities ahead. Having started seventeen businesses and assisting with the development of hundreds more, he brings a rare blend of reality-based thinking.

As part of the celebrity speaking circuit, Thomas continually pushes the envelope of understanding, creating fascinating images of the world to come. His presentations on have captivated people ranging from high-level government officials to executives in Fortune 500 companies includingNASA, Disney, IBM, Federal Reserve Bank, TED, AT&T, Hewlett-Packard, Visa, Frito-Lay, Toshiba, Dow Chemical, KPMG, Siemens, Rockwell, Wired Magazine, Caterpillar, PepsiCo, Deloitte, Hunter Douglas, Amgen, Capital One, Korean Broadcast System, Bell Canada, American Chemical Society, Times of India, Leaders in Dubai, and many more.

Each year his talks inspire tens of thousands of people to see the future differently.

Investment: $2,995 per person (Save $500 by enrolling before Feb 5, 2018)

Includes: Lunch catered by a variety of local restaurants and light snackS.

Contact: Micale at (303) 666-4133 for more information

More Info