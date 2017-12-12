Considering that blue eyes feature quite significantly in pop culture, it is surprising that only 17% of the world’s population actually have them.

If you have always wanted to have blue eyes, there is now a very quick procedure that would turn your brown peepers into blue ones—created by California company Stroma Medical, it takes just 20 seconds.

This laser surgery does not exactly turn eyes blue—instead, it drains the eyes of the dark melanin that makes eyes brown. This allows light to enter and scatter in the stroma, thus making the irises appear blue.

According to Dr. Gregg Homer of Stroma Medical, “The fundamental principle is that under every brown eye is a blue eye.” However, it should be noted that while the procedure takes just 20 seconds, it actually takes a few weeks for the blue in the eyes to emerge, as that is how long it takes for the eyes to naturally shed their pigment.

This brown-to-blue eye procedure first made headlines in 2015, but has recently resurfaced. Before you get too excited, you should know that it has not yet gained the approval of regulatory medical bodies in the US.

Watch the video below to find out more about it.

Via Design Taxi