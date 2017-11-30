Impact Lab


November 30th, 2017 at 10:13 am

20 jobs you never thought you could do at home

Working from home can be a great, albeit necessary, career path for many people in the workforce. And while there are dozens of announcements about the increasing number of remote options available, one expert revealed even more you probably haven’t considered.

In an article published Friday on LinkedIn, FlexJobs founder and CEO Sara Sutton Fell released her list of “20 Surprising Jobs That Redefine ‘Work From Home.’”

“Work from home jobs have such a bad rap, and most of the reasons for this are ridiculously antiquated misconceptions,” Fell said, before detailing how and why people choose to work remotely.

Fell and her team looked for career options that are “less obviously-associated” with remote jobs. She also made an effort to omit those more commonly linked to work from home, and excluded those in computer and IT, writing, and customer service. The “option to work remotely,” Fell explained, means that there is a possibility that office work is included and applicants may be required to live in a specific area.

Posting jobs that were available on FlexJobs as of June 12, Fell presented the most interesting finds. In the medical and health field, there is a full-time vocational rehabilitation counselor opportunity in Roanoke, Virginia. If you’re looking for a business-related job in Franklin, Tennessee, one company is seeking an executive assistant to their chief operating officer.

Fell and her team also found a court interpreter job, available nationwide. And if you’re an engineer, one business is hiring a senior structure and bridge engineer. See below for the full list, which also includes opportunities in fashion and philanthropy, among others.

  1. Medical Doctor – Medical Physician Consultant in West Sacramento, California
  2. Anatomic Pathologist II, available in U.S. nationwide
  3. Vocational Rehabilitation Counselorin Roanoke, Virginia
  4. Senior Project Director in Charlotte, North Carolina
  5. Executive Assistant to the Chief Operating Officer in Franklin, Tennessee
  6. Event and Marketing Producer in Boston, Massachusetts
  7. Accounting Lead in San Francisco, California, or U.S. nationwide
  8. Legal Director, available worldwide
  9. Senior Assistant Attorney General and Chief, Correctional Litigation in Richmond, Virginia
  10. Court Interpreter, available U.S. nationwide
  11. Research Scientist in San Francisco, California
  12. Engineer Senior Structure and Bridgein Bristol, Virginia
  13. Hydroelectric Power Plant Senior Consultant in Denver, Colorado, Framingham, Massachusetts and Orlando, Florida
  14. Food Safety Auditor in Chicago, Illinois
  15. Office of Refugee Resettlement Case Coordinator in Seattle, Washington
  16. Chief Development Officer in New York, Los Angeles and U.S. nationwide
  17. Music Development Manager in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  18. Head of Retail Customer Success in California and New York
  19. E-Interior Designer in Denver, Colorado
  20. Pattern Maker, available worldwide

Via RealSimple

