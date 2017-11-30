Working from home can be a great, albeit necessary, career path for many people in the workforce. And while there are dozens of announcements about the increasing number of remote options available, one expert revealed even more you probably haven’t considered.

In an article published Friday on LinkedIn, FlexJobs founder and CEO Sara Sutton Fell released her list of “20 Surprising Jobs That Redefine ‘Work From Home.’”

“Work from home jobs have such a bad rap, and most of the reasons for this are ridiculously antiquated misconceptions,” Fell said, before detailing how and why people choose to work remotely.

Fell and her team looked for career options that are “less obviously-associated” with remote jobs. She also made an effort to omit those more commonly linked to work from home, and excluded those in computer and IT, writing, and customer service. The “option to work remotely,” Fell explained, means that there is a possibility that office work is included and applicants may be required to live in a specific area.

Posting jobs that were available on FlexJobs as of June 12, Fell presented the most interesting finds. In the medical and health field, there is a full-time vocational rehabilitation counselor opportunity in Roanoke, Virginia. If you’re looking for a business-related job in Franklin, Tennessee, one company is seeking an executive assistant to their chief operating officer.

Fell and her team also found a court interpreter job, available nationwide. And if you’re an engineer, one business is hiring a senior structure and bridge engineer. See below for the full list, which also includes opportunities in fashion and philanthropy, among others.

Via RealSimple