Jeff Bezos had a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving weekend. After record-breaking weekend sales, Amazon’s stock price hit an all-time high of $1,213.41 a share on Monday. That pushed Bezos’ net worth to over $100 billion, which is up 35% from the same period last year, according to Bloomberg. Thanks to that recent surge, Bezos has once again passed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, as we can see in this chart from Statista, which is based on data from the Bloomberg Billionaires index. That list is dominated by American tech titans, many of whom have committed to giving away a significant portion of their wealth to charity. Bezos stands out not only because he tops the list, but because he’s made no such commitment. Via Business Insider
November 29th, 2017
