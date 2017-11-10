China’s massive new library has such a sleek and futuristic design that it looks like it came straight out of the works of science fiction.

The newly opened Tianjin Binhai Library situated at the Binhai Cultural Center covers an enormous 33,700 square meters (362,744 square feet) space.

The library itself has about 1.2 million books available littered all over its sweeping circular architecture.

This architectural marvel is the product of Dutch firm MVRDV, according to Shanghaiist.

In addition, the center of the epic library also features an enormous spherical auditorium that accentuates its futuristic theme.

“The Eye is the centre of the library,” MVRDV co-founder Winy Maas told Dezeen in 2016. “It hollows out the building and creates, out of bookshelves, an environment to sit, to read, to hang out, to climb and to access, to create an organic social space.”

“In its heart is the auditorium which mirrors the environment, giving a 360-degree panorama of the space inside; a truly reflective and pensive environment.”

The Tianjin Binhai Library consists of five floors, and books can be found on almost each corner of the library’s spacious design.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time MVRDV has come up with such a creative and artistic architectural design. According to Dezeen, the Dutch firm also came up with a very unique and futuristic design for a hotel that can be reconfigured to tailor the specific needs of its occupants.

Via Nextshark