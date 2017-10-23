If you read the business headlines, it sounds like brick-and-mortar retail stores are dying – a so-called “retail apocalypse.”

Around 8,600 stores could close in the U.S. this year, according to a report from brokerage firm Credit Suisse.

Some even speculate that America has built its last major mall.

Mall troubles are related to a spate of bankruptcies and physical store closings. J.C. Penney, RadioShack, Macy’s and Sears have announced large numbers of store closures. Sports Authority went out of business altogether last year; Dick’s Sporting Goods took over the Sports Authority brand name and intellectual property.

At least a dozen major retailers have declared bankruptcy this year.

Toys “R” Us, which is $4.9 billion in debt, filed for bankruptcy last month, although its roughly 1,600 retail stores are still open. The company is rumored to be “toying” with the idea of a $2 billion Asian spin-off IPO.

The doom-and-gloom stories are everywhere. Online sales are clobbering physical retail outlets, right?

Well, not so fast.

Via Computer World