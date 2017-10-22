Google Photos has announced that it can now detect photos of your pet, automatically grouping them together the way it does with people. This means you will no longer have to type in words like “dog” or “cat,” as the algorithm will sort them for you.

Rolling out in most countries today, the new update will not only show you pets grouped alongside people, but you can label them by name, allowing for easier searches to find the perfect portrait you took of your beloved furry friend. (Though we all know every photo you take of them is perfect.) Google has also allowed for search by breed as well as animal emoji.

Google tells BuzzFeed that while it should be able to differentiate between different breeds of an animal, it might still have a little bit of trouble if you have, say, three Dalmatians. “This is just the start,” Google says. “If you have a number of pets that are the same breed (such as a few yellow Labs), you might need to help the app by removing photos of a misgrouped pet, so the app can tell Lassie from Fido.”

Via The Verge