On Sunday night, a gunman killed at least 59 people and injured 527 others on the Las Vegas Strip. The shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock, open fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino into a crowd of thousands below who were attending a country music festival.

As the tragic event showed, guns remain an entrenched – and accessible – part of American life. According to the Center for Disease Control, 33,594 people died due to gun-related causes in 2014, the year with the most recent data.

The national average is 10.5 gun deaths per 100,000 residents. But that number varies widely from state to state.

The Kaiser Family Foundation assembled a table of statistics from the CDC on 2015 mortality rates from firearms in each state. Kaiser combined various firearm-related causes of death, including assault by firearm, police shootings, suicide by firearm, and accidental discharges.

Some highlights:

• States with the highest rate include Alaska (23.4) and Louisiana (20.5). Alaska doesn’t require residents to have a permit for carrying concealed weapons, while Louisiana does (but only for certain handguns and rifles).

• States with the lowest rate include Massachusetts (3.0) and Hawaii (3.6). Both states have some of the strictest gun control laws in the country.

This map shows the number of gun-related deaths per 100,000 residents in each state in 2015:

Via Business Insider